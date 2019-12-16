Sunday, December 15: Record breaking high temperatures in West Central Texas followed by a cold night, lows 26-33 degrees

Sunday,December 15: Record breaking high temperatures in West Central Texas followed by a cold night.

High temperatures reached 85 degrees in Coleman and Comanche. A new high temperature record was seen in San Angelo, 87 degrees.

In the late afternoon, we started to feel the effects of the cold front as regions of Interstate 20. South of I-20 saw much warmer temperatures.

The overnight hours will be dramatically colder in the 30s and feel like temperatures 25 to 28 degrees. Visibility reduces tonight to 10:30am.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez