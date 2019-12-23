Sunday, December 22: Dense fog this morning followed by high temperatures stretching many ranges, 59-71 degrees.

Abilene reached a high temperature of 69 degrees. Coldest town was Brownwood this morning, with a much cooler 59 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will remian in the low to mid 30s. A few clouds and increased winds from the south 5-10 mph, will decrease fog in our area.

Light fog may be possible in southeastern areas such as Brownwood, Comanche until 10:00am.

Dry conditions and sunshine will persist until Thursday when rain possibilities increase.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

