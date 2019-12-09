Sunday, December 8: Record heat of 81 degrees shattered the 1897 record in Abilene, ahead of a cold front tomorrow

It was a hot Sunday in Central West Texas, as temperatures reached upper 70s and 80s. Today’s heat broke a long standing record since 1897 in Abilene with 81 degrees.

Clouds drift throughout the sky today and this evening.

Low temperatures stay in the low 60s with a mild night and Monday morning.

Rain increases to nore wide spread areas in the afternoon and evening hours. Early Tuesday morning as the temperatures drop, the mixture of wintery mix, including light snow is probable, starting from 3:00am into 9:30am. Temperatures will continue to ascend on Tuesday morning clearing light accumulations.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez