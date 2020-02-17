Sunday, February 16: Another beautiful warm Sunday in the books for Abilene, 78 degrees, Breckenridge 81 degrees. Monday, President’s Day is even warmer with a cold front. A little hot and cold for everyone to enjoy!

The heat will be felt before the cooling, strong cold front drifts across the region in the late afternoon, evening hours. Overnight temperatures settle in the 40s range.

Rain returns in the middle of the week, Wednesday and Thursday. Rain accumualtions vary between .30″ to .80″ for the Abilene area and central Big Country. While, the Heartland can expect more rain within .55″ to 1.10″ of rainfall.

Sunshine makes a comeback on Friday!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez