Sunday, January 26: This weekend 68 degrees was the magic number! Abilene felt the specific double digit warmth for a second day in a row

It felt like a big redo, almost similar to a time loop experience in Abilene with our high temperature. We felt the same 68 degrees. Winds did vary today, as they were gentle and in the single digits.

Our overnight tempertures are expected to be similar as well ranging from 39-43 degrees yet no cold front is headed our way tonight.

In fact, the temperatures will be very mild into the low and mid 70s range on Monday. Be sure to be cautious while driving around Eastland, Breckenridge and Brownwood as fog may be around until 10am Monday.

Tuesday we settle back into more normal temperatures with a cold front and perhaps a brief rain shower in the southern regions.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez