1  of  3
Breaking News
School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster
1  of  39
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Ranger College Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Sunday, March 15: A cooler, foggy and rainy day across the West Central Texas

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fog greeted Sunday during the early morning hours extending into the afternoon. Diminished visibilities caused for concerning roadway travels in the after in Taylor and Callahan counties. Fog and drizzle returns during the overnight hours into Monday.

The San Angelo National Weatehr Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Nola, Taylor and Callahan counties valid until 12:00am, March 16, 2020. The advisory highlights visibility reduction to less than 1/4 of a mile distance.

Overnight temperatures stay in upper 40, low 50s degrees range.

Monday continues with cloudy and provides a small pause to rain during the daytime hours. Tuesday and Wednesday bring a slight possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms for a large portion of the Big Country.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss