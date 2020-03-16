Sunday, March 15: A cooler, foggy and rainy day across the West Central Texas

Fog greeted Sunday during the early morning hours extending into the afternoon. Diminished visibilities caused for concerning roadway travels in the after in Taylor and Callahan counties. Fog and drizzle returns during the overnight hours into Monday.

The San Angelo National Weatehr Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Nola, Taylor and Callahan counties valid until 12:00am, March 16, 2020. The advisory highlights visibility reduction to less than 1/4 of a mile distance.

Overnight temperatures stay in upper 40, low 50s degrees range.

Monday continues with cloudy and provides a small pause to rain during the daytime hours. Tuesday and Wednesday bring a slight possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms for a large portion of the Big Country.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez