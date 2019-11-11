Sunday, November 10: A warm day with 74-78 degrees, before the strong cold front on Veterans Day

Sunday, November 10: A warm day before the strong cold front on Veterans Day. High temperatures ranged 74-78 degrees across our area. Tomorrow a cold front will drop our temperatures into the 20s.

Tomorrow will be a very different day with weather conditions more like winter. Monday morning brings the high temperatures before the cold front rushes in clouds, wind gusts up to 45mph and possibility for isolated freezing rain and icing during the overnight.

Wind advisory has been issued for Monday, from 8:00am until 9:00pm.

Secure loose outdoor articles, be cautious while driving and mindful of pets while outdoors.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

