Sunday, November 24: The warmth returned as temperatures reached 70-77 degrees.

It was sunny and a beautiful day with a few patches of altocumulus clouds.

Tonight’s low temperatures will descend into the upper 40s, 46-49 degrees.

Tuesday brings a cold front in the afternoon hours and with it very windy conditions, 40 mph wind gusts that may add as a contributing hazard to brush fire and fire weather in many counties in our area.

The Thanksgiving holiday is looking like it may be a rainy holiday.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

