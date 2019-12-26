Remarkable Women

Thursday, December 26: A mild morning with reduced visibilities due to dense fog in the Heartland and Big Country

Overnight lows stalled in the 40s and our high temperatures are expected to reach upper 60s today, near 70 degrees.

A dense fog advisory was issued until 9am as visibility diminished below a quarter of a mile in eastern counties of the Big Country and the Heartland.

Sun and hotter temperatures will continue to clear fog. Fog returns tonight, primarily in the Heartland region.

Isolated rain chances remain for Abilene this evening. Rain and general thunderstorms possibilities increase Friday into Saturday morning.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

