Thursday, January 2: Second mild day with above averages in Abilene followed by evening cold front, mid 50s tomorrow

Sun and clouds during the earlier part of the day became more cloudy skies. Moisture and clouds from the southwestern direction will continue until a cold front starts shifting winds later this evening. Clearer skies will follow into Friday. Friday brings more sunshine.

Highs will remain mild, 62-66 degrees. Lows will be closer to seasonal averages 36-40 degrees.

Tomorrow’s highs will reach 52-56 degrees as cold front brings a colder air mass and northernly winds up to 25 mph.

Warmth returns in the weekend.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez