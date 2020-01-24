Thursday, January 23: Pleasantly sunny day with lighter winds. Friday will be a warmer day

Sunny, blue skies were seen across the Big Country and the Heartland today. A weak cold front brought our high temperatures down approximatly 6-8 degrees today. Abilene and Brownwood both reached 59 degrees. Sweetwater felt 56 degrees.

Calm and dry weather conditions will persist throughout the overnight hours, into Friday. Temperatures are expected to climb up into the mid 60s range once again.

This weekend looks deligtful with warm temperatures and another weak cold front Saturday. Saturday and Sunday warms up back into mid to upper 60s.

Have a wonderful evening and TGIF!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

