Remarkable Women

Tuesday, December: A sunny and bright farewell to 2019, high temperatures 52-57 degrees across the Big Country

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quiet weather pattern continued today, starting a cold morning near 28 degrees in the Key City, at 7am. Sunshine and a cloudless blue sky hung over the Big Country and the Heartland today.

High temperatures reached the mid 50s, similar to yesterday. Moisture and a shift in more dynamic winds comes on New Year’s Day, from a southern direction drift in and wind gusts increase to 25 mph.

Goldthwaite may see a brief rain shower in the afternoon, evening hours Wednesday.

Expect to ring in the New Year, with 36-39 degrees at midnight under clear skies. A happy New Year indeed!

I hope you and yours have a fantastic New Year with many days of happy sunshine and rain when necessary in 2020!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss