Tuesday, December: A sunny and bright farewell to 2019, high temperatures 52-57 degrees across the Big Country

Quiet weather pattern continued today, starting a cold morning near 28 degrees in the Key City, at 7am. Sunshine and a cloudless blue sky hung over the Big Country and the Heartland today.

High temperatures reached the mid 50s, similar to yesterday. Moisture and a shift in more dynamic winds comes on New Year’s Day, from a southern direction drift in and wind gusts increase to 25 mph.

Goldthwaite may see a brief rain shower in the afternoon, evening hours Wednesday.

Expect to ring in the New Year, with 36-39 degrees at midnight under clear skies. A happy New Year indeed!

I hope you and yours have a fantastic New Year with many days of happy sunshine and rain when necessary in 2020!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez