Wake-up Weather: Sunday, November 3: Plenty of sunshine and windy conditions. Today will feel like autumn as temperatures return to the averages for this time in November.

Near lunchtime, tempertures will be in the 64-67 degrees range.

Expect low to mid 70s today and low temperatures to drop into the upper 40s and 50s.

Rain stays away from the forecast until a cold front slides into the Big Country in the middle of the week. Chances for rain and storms look promising Wednesday and Thursday.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez