Wake-up Weather: Sunday, November 3: Plenty of sunshine and windy conditions

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wake-up Weather: Sunday, November 3: Plenty of sunshine and windy conditions. Today will feel like autumn as temperatures return to the averages for this time in November.

Near lunchtime, tempertures will be in the 64-67 degrees range.

Expect low to mid 70s today and low temperatures to drop into the upper 40s and 50s.

Rain stays away from the forecast until a cold front slides into the Big Country in the middle of the week. Chances for rain and storms look promising Wednesday and Thursday.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss