Wakeup Weather Sunday, October 20: Sunny Sunday before a cold front brings isolated rain and storms in the evening hours.

By midday, temperatures will be in the 75-79 degrees range. Winds will increase winds to 15mph out of the south.

Isolated rain showers and storms, at times heavy and brief may begin around 7:30pm and continue into the overnight hours. Severe storms are not expected with these storms.

Low temperatures will be slightly cooler, around 47-49 degrees.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

