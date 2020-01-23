Wednesday, January 22: Sun-filled day with mild temperatures 52-65 degrees across the Big Country

Sunshine continued to prevail in West Central Texas with very mild temperatures. High temperatures were in 52-65 degrees range in the Big Country and the Heartland.

The winds were brisk today reaching an average wind speed of 17.2mph. The maximum wind speed and wind was from the southern direction at 26mph and 34 mph.

Overnight the winds settle down into the single digits and warm moisture adds to the perfect equation for fog early Thursday morning. Abilene may have visibility decrease less than a mile near 6am. Fog lingers more towards the east and southeast, in the Heartland. Caution while driving early tomorrow morning.

A weak cold front also drifts into our area yet, temperatures stay warm and reach upper 50s tomorrow. Sunny skies are expected.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

