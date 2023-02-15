(KTAB/KRBC) – Two years ago, much of the Big Country was devastated by one of the worst winter storms in this region’s history, and many are still feeling the effects of the 2021 February Freeze.

Snow first began to fall on Valentine’s Day – Sunday, Febuary 14 – and by the end of that day, nearly 10 inches had already accumulated, setting the record for the most snowfall Abilene has ever seen in a single day.

Most of the Big Country and the rest of Texas then spent the next several days dealing with rolling blackouts and loss of water supply – a rough event for many that even turned deadly for some.

Three Abilene residents and three in rural Taylor County froze to death while experiencing loss of power during the storm.

Countless others were faced with burst pipes, ruined landscaping, and severe home damage when the freeze finally began to thaw.

Municipal, county, and school systems around the Big Country have been working to ensure they are better prepared in case there is another widespread event — many even purchasing additional generators, which were in short supply in 2021.