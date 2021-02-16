20,000+ Big Country customers still without power, many for more than 12-24 hours

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than 20,000 customers across the Big Country are still without power due to winter weather and rolling blackouts.

AEP Texas’ Outage Map shows some of the affected customers have been without power for more than 12-24 hours with no indication of when service will be restored.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas began rolling blackouts in the Abilene area Sunday afternoon.

These blackouts were only supposed to last about 45 minutes to help lessen the load for Texas’ stressed electrical grid, but there have been issues with getting service completely back online and blackout times have been extended in some areas.

More than 3.6 million customers across the State of Texas have been affected by similar outages.

The power outages are now affecting water service to several cities, including the City of Abilene, which was forced to shut off water at 7:00 p.m. Monday.

All cities serviced by the City of Abilene, such as Tye and Merkel, are also affected. The City of Eastland is reporting an issue with its water supply as well.

Once water is restored to affected areas, boil water notices will be issued.

Keep up with the power outages on the AEP Texas and Oncor outage maps.