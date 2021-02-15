20,000+ customers without power in Big Country, winter weather and rolling blackouts to blame

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than 20,000 customers are without power in the Big Country due to winter weather and rolling blackouts overnight Sunday.



An outage map from AEP Texas shows Abilene alone has more than 15,000 affected customers, some of which have been without power for nearly 12 hours.

820 customers who live in the neighborhoods around Butternut Street in south Abilene lost power sometime around 8:00 p.m. They’ve been in the dark all night long with nearly 720 customers in the Lytle Lake area who lost power an hour later.

Most other power outages occurred around the 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. hour.

It’s unknown when these outages will be restored or if they were caused by rolling outages or another effect of the winter weather, such as downed power lines. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced the Abilene area could experience blackouts beginning at 5:00 p.m. These blackouts will typically be short-lived in nature.

The City of Abilene has established a warming center at the Rose Park Senior Center on S 7th Street for anyone who has lost power to their home.

These 20,000 customers join more than 2.3 million across Texas who have lost power during this unprecedented winter weather event.

Most areas of the Big Country are experiencing outages at this time.

Get more information about a specific outage from the AEP Texas outage map.

Oncor Texas services some additional areas of the Big Country. Click here to view the Oncor outage map.