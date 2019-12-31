After a very cold and frigid night today will rebound nicely and our temperatures should be back up to near normal for the month of
December. For today we are looking for mostly clear skies and the afternoon high should reach about 56 degrees with lots of clear skies and sunshine. The winds will be a non-factor at about 5 mph from the southeast.
2019 Ends -“Take A Walk On The Mild Side”
After a very cold and frigid night today will rebound nicely and our temperatures should be back up to near normal for the month of