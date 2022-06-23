ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a record-breaking first half, 2022 is on track to be Abilene’s hottest year ever, already seeing at least 30 100° degree days.

The 30 days were recorded by June 22, with June 23 likely going to mark day 31.

2011, which was Abilene’s previous hottest year on record, saw only 17 100° degree days by June 22, and previous record for the most 100° days during the first half of the year was set back in 1953 with 18.

Thanks to the duration of the 100° days, Abilene has also set a number of weather records. At least 17 record breaking or record tying high temperatures were recorded at the Abilene Airport in just May and June alone.



May 2022 was also the hottest May ever in Abilene, beating the previous record set in 1998 by over 2° on average.

Get the latest weather forecast and information on BigCountryHomepage.com.