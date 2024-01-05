ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 2023 was Abilene’s warmest year on record with an average temperature of 68.5 degrees. This is 2.6 degrees above normal!

Those triple digit days also did not quit – with 66 days in Abilene that had a recorded temperature of 100 degrees or higher, and exactly half of those days (33) had a recorded temperature of 105 degrees or higher.

One of those days even tied Abilene’s all-time heat record at a sweltering 111 degrees, but thankfully it never got as hot as the hottest days in San Angelo, both of which were recorded at 114 degrees, shattering their previous record of 111.

These also weren’t the only records broken. Abilene had 27 daily high temperatures that either broke or tied records. Most of these were in August, which was Abilene’s warmest month.

Abilene also saw below average rainfall in 2023, averaging 23.14 inches for the year, which is down just over 2 inches overall.