FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four earthquakes were recorded in Fisher County Friday, with three of them occurring just hours apart.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first earthquake, a magnitude 3.5, happened just after 1:00 p.m. and then two more, magnitudes 3.0 and 2.8, happened one minute apart just before 3:00 p.m., and a fourth, magnitude 2.1, happened Friday morning, all four right on the Fisher County side of the Scurry County/Fisher County divide.

More accurately, the first event was recorded about 10.3 miles northeast of Hermleigh, 15.6 miles east of Snyder, 24.2 miles northwest of Sweetwater, and 57.5 miles west northwest of Abilene. The second event was recorded about 10.4 miles northeast of Hermleigh, 15.9 miles east of Snyder, 23.9 miles northwest of Sweetwater, and 57.1 miles west northwest of Abilene, and the third event was recorded about 11.2 miles northeast of Hermleigh, 15.7 miles east of Snyder, 25.3 miles northwest of Sweetwater, and 58.1 miles west northwest of Abilene. The fourth event was recorded about 10.3 miles northeast of Hermleigh, 15.7 miles east of Snyder, 24.1 miles northwest of Sweetwater, and 57.4 miles west northwest of Abilene.

A nearby resident called KTAB and KRBC to report he heard what sounded like a sonic boom then his home in Rotan shook.

No further information has been released.