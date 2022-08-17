Four earthquakes have been recorded in Scurry County over the past 3 days.

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four earthquakes have been recorded in Scurry County since Monday.

The largest two – which came in at a magnitude 3.1 and a magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale – were recorded Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the following information about each of the earthquakes:

August 17 (6:19 a.m.) – magnitude 3.1 11.5 miles southwest of Hermleigh 16.1 miles west southwest of Snyder 57.8 miles east southeast of Abilene



August 16 (7:30 p.m.) – magnitude 3.8 10.8 miles of south southwest of Hermleigh 15.2 miles west southwest of Snyder 25.5 miles southeast of Sweetwater 58.5 miles east southeast of Abilene



August 16 (7:29 a.m.) – magnitude 3.0 11 miles south southwest of Hermleigh 15.5 miles west southwest of Snyder 25.3 miles southeast of Sweetwater 58.2 miles east southeast of Abilene



August 15 (8:22 a.m.) – magnitude 2.6 5.6 miles south southwest of Hermleigh 11.9 miles west of Snyder 24.1 miles southeast of Sweetwater



There were also 2 earthquakes recorded less than 10 miles away from Snyder this month – a magnitude 2.2 recorded August 7 and a magnitude 2.5 recorded August 5.