7 tornadoes touch down across Big Country overnight

(KTAB/KRBC) – Seven tornadoes touched down across the Big Country overnight.

Taylor, Jones, and Shackelford Counties were impacted by tornadoes at the following times and locations, according to the National Weather Service:

  • 1:15 a.m. – 6 miles south of Merkel near CR 360
  • 1:27 a.m. – Tornado reported a mile east of Tye
  • 1:34 a.m. – 2nd tornado reported near Tye in the Ryster Park area by Dyess Air Force Base
  • 1:38 a.m. – Tornado reported in Impact northwest of Abilene
  • 1:47 a.m. – Tornado reported in Hamby/Jones County area near Abilene prison units
  • 1:50 a.m. – Tornado reported northwest of Hamby near CR 152
  • 2:14 a.m. – Tornado reported in Albany

No injuries have been reported in connected to these tornadoes, and most damage, especially to structures, was not extensive.

However, at least one home in Tye has been destroyed.

BigCountryHomepage will update this story if additional information is released.

