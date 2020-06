Even though we will see temperatures again around 90, it will still seem like a vast improvement from the 100 degree readings from a few days ago. For the rest of your Wednesday we will see plenty of sunshine in those Texas skies with an afternoon high right around 90 degrees. The winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph. For this evening look for clear skies and a mild night with an overnight low of 63 degrees. The winds will be from the northeast at 5 mph.