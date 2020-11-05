A better than seasonal day today

Cool mornings and above normal temps for afternoon highs continue to be the trend in the weather pattern across the Big Country and more is on the way as we go through today. For this Thursday we will see lots of sunshine and clear blue skies with an afternoon high up around 80 degrees. The winds will stay light out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see clear skies and mild weather with the overnight low getting down to around 52 degrees. The winds will generally be light out of the east southeast at around 5 mph.