A chilly day to look forward to

We are going to keep things on the cool side as we head into the weekend and even give it more of a winter feel as snow chances creep into the forecast for late tomorrow. For the rest of your Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies and staying on the chilly side as the high will only rise to around 43 degrees. The winds will be very gentle all day at 5 mph from the north northeast. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a cold night with the low down around 28 degrees. The winds will remain light from the north northeast at 5 mph.