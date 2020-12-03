A chilly Thursday to look forward to

If you are looking for a nice warm fall day in the Big Country you may have to wait at least until the weekend to see one of those as we are going to see some chilly weather for this afternoon. For the rest of your Thursday look for skies to be plenty sunny but the afternoon high only getting up to near 45 degrees. The winds will be light but out of the north at around 5-10 mph. For tonight look for skies to be partly cloudy with the overnight low dropping down to around 26 degrees. The winds will stay on the light side out of the north at 5-10 mph.