Saturday & Sunday Look Great!

It will be a very chilly night at football stadiums across the Big Country for Friday Night Football. For your today we are looking at a continued chance of showers at 20% with clearing skies throughout the day. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph. Then for tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and radiational cooling taking place as the low will dip around the 36 degree mark. Winds will generally be light from the northwest at 5 mph.