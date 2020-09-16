A constant and steady weather pattern continues

If you’re looking for big changes in this forecast to take place making it look more like fall, well you’re going to have to wait awhile because over the next several days things will continue on the mild side. For your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high up around 85 degrees. The winds will be from the northeast at about 5 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and an overnight low dipping down to about 62 degrees. The winds will be from the east northeast at about 5 mph.