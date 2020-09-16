A constant and steady weather pattern continues

While the Big Country is experiencing cooler than seasonal temperatures and a very wet September, the tropics and alive and kicking as well. Hurricane Sally will make landfall over the next 24-36 hours as of this post creating widespread flooding across the Southeast.

Tonight: Another cool and Fall-like night precedes us. Low temps will hover around the 60 degree mark with a light breeze around 5 to 15 mph. Expect some clouds throughout the night.