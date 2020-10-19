A cool Monday with a quick warm up coming

Today we reap the fruits of a cold front that moved through the area last night bringing slightly cooler weather to the Big Country. But don’t expect those cool temps to stick around too long. For this Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies with a high up around 62 degrees. The winds will remain to be a non factor only at about 5 mph from the north for the rest of the afternoon. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and an overnight low down to around 62 degrees. The winds will continue to remain on the light side at around 5 mph from the east.