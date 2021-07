Consistency is what we will find in this weeks forecast as more warm temperatures coupled with dry conditions are expected are wide for the Big Country. For this Tuesday, we will see plenty of sunshine with clear skies and a high up around 94 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening we will see lots of clear skies for the area and the overnight low dropping down to around 71 degrees. The winds will be breezy out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.