A dry cold front brings cooler weather

Over the next few days in our conditions we should see some fronts push across the region but having little or no effect on our weather pattern as far as rain chances go. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and the afternoon high climbing to around 80 degrees. The winds will be shifting to the northwest behind a front at 15-20 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and the overnight low will drop down only to around 52 degrees. The winds will be from the northwest at around 5-10 mph.