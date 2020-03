Fog greeted Sunday during the early morning hours extending into the afternoon. Diminished visibilities caused for concerning roadway travels in the after in Taylor and Callahan counties. Fog and drizzle returns during the overnight hours into Monday.

The San Angelo National Weatehr Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Nola, Taylor and Callahan counties valid until 12:00am, March 16, 2020. The advisory highlights visibility reduction to less than 1/4 of a mile distance.