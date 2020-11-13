A Friday cold front with some rain chances

Heading toward the weekend we are going to see a welcome sight in our Friday forecast. We are looking at slight rain chances later today and into tonight but giving way to a nice weekend. For the rest of today look for clouds building throughout the afternoon and showers to the west by late in the day. The high will be up around 58 degrees. The winds will be light and out of the north northeast at around 5 mph. For this this evening we will see a 30% chance of showers in the area as the overnight low gets down to about 57 degrees. The winds will remain light out of the south southeast at around 5-10 mph.