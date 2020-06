We are going to close out the work week on a very warm note with that dry weather continuing. For your Friday we will see lots of sunshine out there and an afternoon high of 98 degrees and the winds will be very light from the south at 5-10 mph. Stay refreshed and take lots of break from the heat. This evening you can expect mostly clear skies and an overnight low of 71 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at about 10-15 mph.