As we wrap up the work week and make our way to the first day of summer this Sunday, things still not too bad with regard to extreme hot temperatures. For the rest of your Friday, we will see sunny conditions and an afternoon high of 95 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 5-10 mph. For this evening not too bad out there with mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 70 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at about 5-10 mph.