A HOT Monday To Start The Week

We are looking at this afternoon being the hottest day of the week as we will see temperatures rise into the 100’s for most of the Big Country. For this afternoon look for lots of sunshine and a very hot afternoon with a high up around 101 degrees. The winds will also be very gusty from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30mph. For tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers with an overnight low dropping to around 74 degrees. The winds will be from the northwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.