A mild Monday to start the week

The coming week looks fairly mild with warm temperatures in the 80’s and only slight rain chances as we make our way to the latter part of the week. For the rest of your Monday we will see generally partly cloudy skies and an afternoon high up around 82 degrees. The winds will be a bit breezy at times from the north northeast at about 5-15 mph. For this evening we will see just a few clouds rolling through the Big Country with an overnight reading getting down to around the 62 degrees. The winds will be light at about 5 mph from the north northeast.