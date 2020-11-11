A mild & sunny Veterans Day

Our weather pattern will rebound nicely on this Veterans Day after a weak front moved through bringing us a cooler Tuesday yesterday. For the rest of today we will see sunny skies and warmer temperatures as we warm up to about 74 degrees later today. As for those winds? Well they will remain on the light side at around 5 mph from the south southwest. Things wont change through tonight as we will see clear skies and keeping with those cool conditions as we drop down to about 49 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 5 mph.