A more normal & drier forecast

A couple of cold fronts will make their way through the Big Country over the 7 day period but these systems are not expected to bring us drastic changes to our weather pattern. For the rest of your Tuesday we will see lots of sun and the afternoon high will get up to 64 degrees. The winds will remain light at about 5 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see some clouds moving on through and the overnight low will drop down to around 39 degrees. The winds will pose no problems at only about 5-10 mph from the west southwest.