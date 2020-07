The week ahead is certainly not shaping up to be as hot as what we experienced last week. While it will feel like summer it will not be the scorching heat we had. For this Monday we are looking at sunny skies and a high of 99 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see just a few passing clouds and an overnight low around 74 degrees. The winds will remain light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.