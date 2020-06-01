A Muggy Monday

As we start the month of June off, we are going to see some rain chances early in the week and very warm temps for later on. For this Monday, we will expect warm & humid conditions with sunny skies early and a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. The winds will be from the southeast at around 5-10 mph. For this evening we can expect mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers mainly before midnight. The overnight low will be 66 degrees and the winds will be increasing from the south southeast at about 10-15 mph.