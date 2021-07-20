A near picture perfect day for today

Diminishing rain chances is what we will look for today before we begin to shift more toward a drier and warmer weather pattern later this week for the Big Country. For this afternoon, we can expect cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers through the day and the high getting up to around 88 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight we will see a skies turning to mostly clear by morning. The low will be down around 67 and the winds will be out of the east south east at 5-10 mph.