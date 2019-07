Tonight will be seasonably warm with partly cloudy skies and lows 73-75 degrees. Southern winds 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow morning will be a muggy Monday morning as relative humidity levels will be in the upper 70 percentile. By 9 am, temperatures will be 77-79 degrees.

Tomorrow afternoon will be cloudy as isolated rain showers drift into the Big Country. By 3 pm, temperatures will be 92-94 degrees. Winds SSE 10-15 mph.

-Meteorologist Hilda Estevez