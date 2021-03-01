A rainy & cool start to March

You can plan for a cold rainy and dreary start to the month of March in the Big Country as rain chances will dominate today’s forecast. Look for skies to remain cloudy with a 50% chance of showers throughout the day and the high reaching 46 degrees. Rainfall amounts between 1/10-¼ of an inch. Winds will be from the north northeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight look for a 20% chance of showers early on and the overnight low will dip down to around 34 degrees and be very chilly. The winds will be from the north at around 5-10 mph.