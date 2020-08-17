A Refreshing Start To The Week

Some much needed cooler weather is returning to the Big Country as we are looking for things to be more seasonal as we go through the forecast period. For the rest of your Monday look for mostly clear skies by late afternoon and a high up around a very pleasant 92 degrees. The winds will remain light from the north northeast at about 5-10 mph. For tonight give the AC a break because we are looking for partly cloudy skies and the overnight low getting down to about 71 degrees. The winds will be nearly calm from the east northeast at about 5 mph.