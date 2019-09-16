A Return To Summer

Warm & A Few Clouds Today

It looks like this week will see a return to more summer like weather to the Big Country with temperatures hovering right around the mid 90’s for afternoon highs all week long. For today we will see clouds moving through those Big Country skies and we will see an afternoon high of 95 degrees and light winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Then for this evening we will see things cool down to an overnight low of 71 degrees with a few clouds and winds continuing at 5-10 mph from the southeast again.