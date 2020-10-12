A seasonal Columbus Day expected

On this Columbus Day we are looking for the afternoon highs to be much cooler than what we have had the last couple of days across the Big Country. Our cooler weather will only be here shortly as temperatures are expected to rebound quickly. We will see lots of sun and a high of 81 degrees. The winds will be very gusty from the northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies with an overnight low down to about 52 degrees. The winds will settle down to around 5 mph from the east northeast.