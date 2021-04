Lots of warm weather will be headed our way for the Big Country this week and it all starts today with those warm late spring looking readings. For this afternoon look for sunny skies everywhere and the afternoon high up around 80 degrees. It will be very breezy through the afternoon with winds from the south at 10-20 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies through the night and the overnight low down to around 61 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 15-20 mph.